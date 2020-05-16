Image Source : PTI 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; tally rises to 89

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Assam surged to 89 after three new cases were reported on Friday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. All the three cases have been reported from Guwahati in Kamrup (Metro) district. Of the total cases, currently, 44 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state, while 41 patients have so far recovered from the disease. Two persons - one each from Hailakandi and Kamrup Metropolitan districts - have died due to the disease, and two migrated.

"Three persons tested #COVID19 + in Kamrup Metro. One person is from Sarusajai Quarantine camp, 1 indoor patient of GMCH (Guwahati Medical College Hospital), & one has migrated to West Bengal," Sarma tweeted.

There has been a spike in positive cases in Guwahati with 27 cases reported since Monday while six cases were reported last week, including a 16-year-old girl who was confirmed COVID-19 positive after she had passed away.

The highest of 15 cases were reported on a single day on Wednesday and all were the contacts of a migrant worker who tested positive on Monday.

As many as 340 people were traced as contacts of these 15 persons and their sample results are awaited.

Seven persons, including three cancer patients, three of their attendants and a 13-year-old girl, who underwent a heart surgery recently, tested positive on Thursday. They had returned recently from Mumbai by bus.

Meanwhile, one person was released from Silchar Medical College Hospital on Friday after his repeated tests came negative.

In Assam, 28,178 samples have been tested in seven laboratories of the state and out of these, 89 came positive, 25,431 were found to be negative and the remaining results are awaited, officials said.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage