Assam Bodoland Territorial Council: Hagrama Mohilary sworn in as chief of BTC after BPF’s landslide victory Assam Bodoland Territorial Council: The Bodoland Territorial Council serves as the governing and administrative body for the Bodoland Territorial Region, which includes the districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri.

In a major political comeback, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary was formally sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Sunday (October 5). The oath-taking ceremony, held at the Bodoland Secretariat Field amid heavy rain, also saw former minister Rihon Daimary take oath as the Deputy Chief Executive Member.

The event was attended by Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, cabinet ministers, and Tripura’s Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, highlighting the importance of the occasion in Northeast Indian politics.

BPF’s resounding election victory

The BPF secured a sweeping mandate in the BTC elections, winning 28 of the 40 council seats, a decisive comeback for the party that previously lost control to the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance in the last election. The UPPL won seven seats this time, while the BJP secured five. Congress failed to open its account.

Following the announcement of results by the Assam State Election Commission, a BPF delegation led by Mohilary met Governor Acharya on Saturday to stake claim to form the new council government in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Assam CM congratulates Hagrama Mohilary

Congratulations to Hagrama Mohilary on being sworn in as the Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, along with his team of Executive Members. I am confident that they will work with dedication to realize Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s vision of a prosperous and progressive Bodoland. The Government of Assam stands firmly with the new BTC administration in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people.

The autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council

The BTC forms the administrative and political framework of the Bodoland Territorial Region, encompassing four districts- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, and Udalguri. The region was established to ensure greater autonomy for the Bodo people and accelerate local development.

This year’s BTC elections saw intense political competition among 316 candidates contesting across five districts- Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur. Of the total 40 constituencies, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), five for non-STs, and the remaining five are unreserved. Over 2.6 million voters participated across 3,279 polling stations.

Mohilary’s vision for the Bodo region

After taking the oath, Hagrama Mohilary reaffirmed his commitment to restoring peace, prosperity, and progress in the region. “We will work to strengthen the BTC and ensure equitable development across all communities,” he said. Echoing these sentiments, Rihon Daimary emphasized the council’s focus on tackling unemployment, addressing land issues, and boosting youth empowerment.

Political implications and road ahead

The BPF’s victory marks a significant shift in Bodoland’s political landscape, reclaiming control from the UPPL-BJP alliance that governed the council after the last election. Analysts say the result reflects growing dissatisfaction among regional voters over land, employment, and administrative issues.

With his return to power, Hagrama Mohilary, who previously served multiple terms as BTC chief, faces the dual challenge of uniting diverse communities in the Bodoland region while fulfilling promises of economic revival and political stability.

As the oath ceremony concluded amid cheers from supporters, the return of the BPF to power signaled a renewed chapter in Bodoland’s quest for autonomy, inclusion, and sustainable development.