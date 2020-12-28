Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union minister of state for health, tests Covid positive

Image Source : FILE PHOTO,PTI My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors, the minister said in his tweet.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for health and family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey has tested positive for Covid-19 and self-isolated himself at home on Monday evening.

Choubey took to micro-blogging website Twitter to announce his health condition. He informed via a tweet that he underwent a test after he exhibited initial symptoms of Covid. Choubey also requested people who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the viral disease.

"On getting the initial symptoms of corona, I got tested today and the report came positive. My health is fine and I am following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get yourself tested," the minister tweeted.

कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने आज टेस्ट करवाया और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। मेरी तबीयत ठीक है, डॉक्टर्स की सलाह पर होम आइसोलेशन में सभी दिशा- निर्देशो का पालन कर रहा हूं। मेरा अनुरोध है, जो भी लोग गत कुछ दिनों में संपर्क में आए हैं, कृपया खुद को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जांच करवा लें — Ashwini Kr. Choubey (@AshwiniKChoubey) December 28, 2020

Choubey assumed the office of MoS Health and Family Welfare in September 2017. He is a member of parliament (MP) and represents the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Choubey, 67, has also served as health minister of Bihar.

India has reported 20,021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 1,02,07,871, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

