'Phir tabadla': Ashok Khemka gets transferred for 53rd time in 28 years

Ashok Khemka gets transferred for 53rd time in 28 years

IAS officer Ashok Khemka has been transferred for the 53rd time in 28 years. Serving as the principal secretary of the Science and Technology Department since March, Ashok Khemka has now been moved to the Archives Department by the Haryana government. He was last transferred in March from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, a tenure that lasted for 15 months.

In a sharp reaction, Khemka tweeted: "Transferred again. Back to square one. Constitution Day was celebrated yesterday, and today Supreme Court order and rules were violated once again. Some must be happy, after all, I have been pushed to final corner. Prize of honesty is humiliation."

The official was posted as Principal Secretary in Haryana's Science and Technology Department only in March. His next assignment is Principal Secretary, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Department, according to an official statement.

This was the first major administrative reshuffle ordered by the Bharatiya Janata Party–Jannayak Janta Party government after it came to power about a month ago.

The transfers are with immediate effect.

Khemka shot into limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Skylight Hospitality, which is linked to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra, and major real estate developer DLF.

