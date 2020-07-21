'Traitors' will not be able to face public now: Ashok Gehlot

Image Source : PTI (FILE) 'Traitors' will not be able to face public after this: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday had strong words for his rivals within the Congress. Without naming anyone Gehlot said that 'Traitors' within the party will not have any moral strength to face the public. Ashok Gehlot was addressing Congress Legislative Party (CLP) at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. MLAs who are supporting Gehlot are currently staying at Fairmont Hotel. Gehlot is currently locked in a political battle with his former colleague and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

"The efforts by former Rajasthan Congress chief and some MLAs to topple Rajasthan Government are intolerable. Traitors within the party will not be able to face the public henceforth," Gehlot was quoted as saying in release to media.

In his address to CLP, Ashok Gehlot stressed that his government was stable and will complete full term.

Not all Congress MLAs are at Fairmont hotel. Those supporting Sachin Pilot are holed up in a resort in New Delhi. They have stayed away from meetings called by Ashok Gehlot.

"Those who are playing Hide and Seek can never be on the side of Truth. Because truth never hides," Gehlot said.

Ashok Gehlot appears to be in a stronger position as of now in his tussle with Sachin Pilot. Gehlot enjoys the support of more MLAs but the political battle in Rajasthan appears far from over as there have not been concrete signals from Sachin Pilot for patching up of the rift.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan High Court's judgement on Sachin Pilot's plea against disqualification notices by Speaker on Friday

Watch | COVID-19 vaccine: Oxford University clinical trials show positive outcomes

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage