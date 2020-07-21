'Less time given for reply': Sachin Pilot's counsel in Rajasthan HC over disqualification notices by Speaker

Image Source : FILE PHOTO The notices to the MLAs were served after their party complained to the Speaker that they had defied a whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings last week.

The Rajasthan High Court has concluded hearing on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices issued to them by the Assembly Speaker. The court is expected to deliver its judgement after lunch. Earlier, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing Sachin Pilot, concluded his submissions in the matter.

As the proceedings were underway at the Rajasthan High Court, Mukul Rohtagi advocating for Sachin Pilot said, "Disqualification notice by Assembly Speaker was issued to Sachin Pilot and other MLAs on the same day of complaint. Less time has been given for reply than as stated in rules. No reasons recorded for issuing the notice."

Meanwhile, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, counsel for the Speaker, argued that the petition was premature as a decision was yet to be taken on disqualifying the MLAs from the House. He said there was no scope for interference by a court over the show-cause notices issued by the Speaker. Singhvi said that the Speaker is supreme as far as the legislative assembly is concerned and the notices have been issued within the purview of the Speaker's power.

A lawyer appearing for the Speaker told reporters that the chief justice asked is the Speaker bound to issue a notice on a petition seeking disqualification of such nature without recording any reason. Singhvi argued that there was no requirement to record reasons as it was merely a show-cause notice.

The hearing remained inconclusive on Monday and Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty said it will be concluded Tuesday (today).

On the other hand, the time for the Speaker to decide on the notices has not been deferred further. The counsel for the Speaker had assured the court on Friday that no order shall be passed on the notices till 5:30 pm on Tuesday.

The MLAs want the court to quash the disqualification notices. The dissident MLAs had moved the court on Friday amid the infighting in the state unit of the Congress, as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot tussled for power.

