'Delhi Police suffering from both sideism or balance-waad syndromes': Owaisi's response to FIR

Image Source : FILE PHOTO AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter to defend his position after an FIR was registered against him by Delhi Police.

In response to FIR, where AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi was named, the leader said Delhi Police is suffering from "both sideism" or "balance-waad" syndromes. Taking to Twitter, the leader mentioned that "Delhi Police is suffering from “both sideism” or “balance-waad” syndromes. One side has openly insulted our Prophet while the other side has been named to assuage BJP supporters and make it look like there was the hate speech on both sides."

Reacting to the FIR, Owaisi took a screenshot of the FIR and defended his position in 10 points. Owaisi said that he has received an excerpt of the FIR and this is the first time he has seen a report that does not mention what the crime is. "This is the first FIR I’ve seen that’s not specifying what the crime is. Imagine an FIR about a murder, where cops don’t mention the weapon or that the victim bled to death. I don’t know which specific remarks of mine have attracted the FIR."

He went on to add: "Delhi Police lacks the courage to pursue cases against Yati, Nupur Sharma & Naveen Jindal etc. This is why the delayed & weak response. In fact, Yati has violated his bail conditions repeatedly by inciting genocide against Muslims & insulting Islam".

AIMIM supporters held a protest outside Parliament Street police station on Thursday after party chief Asaddudin Owaisi was named in an FIR for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquillity and inciting people on divisive lines, officials said.

Over 20 people have been detained, they said.

"AIMIM supporters were protesting outside Parliament Street police station. Around 25, including two to three women, have been detained," a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police has registered FIRs against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand and others for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquility and inciting people on divisive lines, officials said on Thursday.

The FIRs were registered after an analysis of social media, they said. “The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquility and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines," a senior police officer said.

The cases have been registered under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

One case has been registered against Sharma and another against multiple social media entities, including Owaisi, Jindal, Narsinghanand, Shadab Chauhan, Saba Naqvi, and Maulana Mufti Nadeem, Abdur Rehman and Gulzar Ansari, based on the analysis, the officer said.

