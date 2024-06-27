Owaisi's Delhi residence vandalised by unknown miscreants: 'MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not'

Follow us on Image Source : X Asaduddin Owaisi Delhi residence vandalised

Asaduddin Owaisi residence vandalised: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi's official residence in Delhi on Thursday (June 27) was vandalised with black ink by some unknown miscreants. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader gave this information via X post.

It is pertinent to mention that AIMIM MP has been in controversy for the past few days for raising 'Jai Palestine' slogan during the oath-taking ceremony in Parliament.

'MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not'

Taking to X, Owaisi expressed his frustration and outrage over the repeated targeting of his residence. The MP referred to his discussion with Delhi Police officials, who reportedly indicated their inability to prevent such incidents from occurring right under their supervision.

"Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalized my house with black ink today. I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked Delhi Police officials how this was happening right under their nose, they expressed helplessness. Amit Shah this is happening under your oversight. Om Birla, please tell us if MPs’ safety will be guaranteed or not," Owaisi said.

'Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour'

Owaisi also said that this 'Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour' will not scare him. "To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones," he added.

Delhi Police on attack

According to the Delhi Police, a passerby sprayed black paint on the nameplate of Owaisi's house and quickly left. CCTV footage captured his image. A complaint has been filed regarding this incident, and authorities are currently taking further action.

Owaisi chants 'Jai Palestine'

On Tuesday, June 25, Owaisi hailed a conflict-hit West Asian country after taking oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha, triggering an uproar from the treasury benches that led to the Chair ordering that the remarks be expunged. The Hyderabad MP, however, justified his slogans after he came out of the House and told reporters there was nothing wrong in him saying "Jai Bheem, Jai Meem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine". Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, meanwhile, said he has received complaints from some members about the mention of Palestine.

