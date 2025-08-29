Asaduddin Owaisi condemns 'abuses' against PM Modi, calls for decency in political discourse | Video PM Modi abuse row: AIMIM chief Owaisi cautioned that you can criticise, oppose, or strongly condemn- but crossing the boundary of respectful speech is unacceptable. Once that happens, discourse loses value and turns crude. Criticise the Prime Minister if you wish, but maintain dignity in words.

Hyderabad:

Amid a growing political uproar over a viral video from the INDIA bloc’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Darbhanga, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi distanced himself from abusive language allegedly directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother. Owaisi, while emphasising the importance of criticism in a democracy, warned against crossing the line of dignity.

“Oppose, criticise, condemn as much as you want. But if you cross the limits of decency, it is wrong. The debate will turn vulgar. Criticise the Prime Minister, but not with indecent language,” he said.

"Decent words should be used. You speak up, you oppose and criticise, condemn as much as you want, but if you cross the limits of decency, it is wrong and it should not be done. Be it about anyone. Criticise the PM, but remember one thing that if you are crossing the line, it is not right. Then the subject of our debate would be wrong and vulgar. If someone else is doing that, we do not need to copy them," said Owaisi on a viral video with purported derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his mother at an INDIA bloc event in Darbhanga

Amit Shah seeks Rahul Gandhi’s apology

Reacting strongly to the row, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of indulging in “politics of hatred.” Addressing a rally in Guwahati, Shah demanded that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi apologise to PM Modi and his late mother.

Shah alleged that this is not the first instance of disrespect, citing past remarks by Congress leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Manishankar Iyer, Jairam Ramesh, and Renuka Chowdhary. He argued, “Since Modi ji became CM, derogatory names have been used for him- will you win the people’s mandate like this?”

BJP protest in Patna turns hostile

Meanwhile, BJP workers in Patna staged a protest march against the Congress, demanding an apology for the alleged abusive remarks. Led by senior leaders, they marched toward Sadaqat Ashram, Congress’s state headquarters, where tensions flared into stone-pelting and clashes. Police intervened to control the situation, which left injuries on both sides. Patna SP Diksha confirmed that complaints were filed and assured an investigation into the matter.

Congress counters with 'dharna'

In retaliation, a group of Congress workers sat on a dharna outside their headquarters, accusing the BJP of “hooliganism” during the protest march.