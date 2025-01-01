Arvind Kejriwal writes to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, poses questions related to BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and alleged deletion of votes and money distribution by the BJP in Delhi. He also posed several other questions related to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a letter to RSS chief, Kejriwal asked,

Whatever wrong BJP has done in the past, does RSS support it?

BJP leaders are openly distributing money, does RSS support buying votes?

Dalit and Purvanchalis' votes are being cut on a large scale, does RSS think this is right for democracy?

Doesn't RSS think BJP is weakening democracy?

AAP claims BJP distributing cash to buy votes

Kejriwal's letter to the RSS chief came days after the AAP alleged that the BJP was distributing money to buy votes in Delhi. Several AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi, had conducted a press conference and levelled allegations against Verma for distributing cash at his official residence, 20 Windsor Place.

Atishi had claimed that several reporters captured video evidence of the incident, which allegedly showed women leaving the premises with BJP pamphlets bearing photos of Parvesh Verma and other senior BJP leaders along with envelopes containing cash.

AAP lodges complaint against BJP leaders for distributing cash

AAP MP Sanjay Singh also filed a complaint against BJP leaders Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa for allegedly distributing cash to voters in the New Delhi constituency from where Kejriwal is the sitting MLA. The complaint alleged that the action by the BJP leader 'degrades' the political environment and 'jeopardises' the level playing field.

"Member of Parliament, Bharatiya Janta Party and other unknown persons for committing the offences of bribery with the mala fide intent to give gratification with the object to induce in view of exercising electoral rights and gaining undue influence by making a false document with the intent to cause it to be believed as a genuine document with the intent to support the claim by inducing the general public under Sections 170, 318, 335, 336 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023," the complaint reads.

