COVID-19: Kejriwal to address press briefing on positive results of plasma treatment

Image Source : PTI Kejriwal to address press briefing on positive results of plasma treatment

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday is set to brief the media on the initial positive results of the use of plasma treatment to COVID-19 patients. The press briefing of the chief minister is scheduled to begin at 12 PM.

Several states, including Kerala, Gujarat and Punjab have already begun using plasma therapy for patients suffering from COVID-19. This comes after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) allowed the clinical trials of plasma therapy.

With this, hundreds of other institutes have also shown interest to study how safe and efficient is plasma therapy in treating the novel coronavirus.

What is plasma therapy?

Convalescent Plasma Therapy is an experimental procedure to treat COVID-19 infection. In this treatment method, plasma from a COVID patient who has fully recovered is transfused into a coronavirus patient with critical condition.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage