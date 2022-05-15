Follow us on Image Source : ANI AAP joins hands with Twenty20 party in Kerala, says Kejriwal; calls it 'People's Welfare Alliance'

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal announced that his party will be forming an alliance with Kerala's Twenty2o party.

He made the announcement as he addressed a gathering in the presence of Twenty20 head Sabu Jacob.

AAP and Twenty20 would field a joint candidate in the upcoming Thrikkakkara assembly byelection.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that his party will be forming an alliance with Kerala's Twenty20 party. He made the announcement as he addressed a gathering in the presence of Twenty20 Party head Sabu Jacob. Kejriwal highlighted the journey of the party over the years in various parts of the country. AAP and Twenty20 would field a joint candidate in the upcoming Thrikkakkara assembly byelection.

Kejriwal said, "Kerala is God's own place. Such a beautiful place, such beautiful people! 10 years ago, nobody knew Arvind Kejriwal. Today, we have governments in Delhi and Punjab. This was all because of God. Now, who wants AAP to form government in Kerala?"

"When I fasted for 15 days, doctors said I won't survive. But here I am. All because of God. Our newly formed party's candidates including homemakers, students, and mobile repairers, defeated the sitting Chief Minister of Punjab and Delhi. All because of God," he said.

Kejriwal further mentioned that a poor laborer in Delhi gets over Rs 15,000 as a minimum wage which is the highest in India. "On top of that, laborers get quality healthcare, education, transport for women, electricity, water, everything for free. This is possible because of the honest AAP government," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal visited India's first Food Security Mart, a revolutionary initiative by the Twenty20 party led by Sabu Jacob in Kizhakkambalam, Kerala today. He arrived at Cochin international airport near here on Saturday morning to the loud cheers of his supporters.

(With ANI Inputs)

Latest India News