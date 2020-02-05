Do you think AAP is capable of all this: Kejriwal on alleged link with Shaheen Bagh shooter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday rejected the allegations that the AAP orchestrated this week’s shooting at the Shaheen Bagh protest site. Speaking to news agency ANI, the AAP chief clamed it to be BJP's "political stunt before polls.". "BJP is using Delhi Police. If Kapil has links with AAP, he must be given stringent punishment. It's their political stunt before polls," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also referred to the shooter's family denying any links with AAP.

"Do you think we are capable of getting such a shooting done? His family has said he has nothing to do with AAP. Such petty stunts 48 hours before elections...Anyone can tell they are using the police before the polls," he said.

Responding to BJP MP Parvesh Verma calling him terrorist, Kejriwal said, "I was very hurt. I've never done anything for my family or my children, and dedicated myself in service of country. 80% of my batchmates from IIT went to foreign.I left Income Tax Commissioner's job."

"I leave it on people of Delhi, if you think I am a terrorist then press 'Kamal' button on 8th February. And if you think I have worked for Delhi, the Country and the people then press 'Jhaadu' button," he added.

The Delhi police Crime Branch has said that Kapil Baisala aka Kapil Gujjar, the man who opened fire at the Shaheen Bagh protest site on Saturday, is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said his mobile phone has been seized and they have retrieved his WhatsApp data and photos of him and his father joining the party. The accused and his father joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in February 2019, he said.