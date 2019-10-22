Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Delhi roads to redesigned, landscaped: Kejriwal

Delhi roads to redesigned, landscaped: Kejriwal

The government has selected nine roads in the first phase, the chief minister said at a press conference. He said all roads managed by the PWD will be redesigned in accordance with international standards. This will include landscaping and space for non-motorised vehicles and differently-abled persons

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2019 13:53 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

 All roads managed by the PWD will be redesigned in accordance with international standards.

The Delhi government will redesign and landscape all roads in the city managed by the Public Works Department, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The government has selected nine roads in the first phase, the chief minister said at a press conference.

He said all roads managed by the PWD will be redesigned in accordance with international standards. This will include landscaping and space for non-motorised vehicles and differently-abled persons.

The cost of the project, which will increase road efficiency, will be around Rs 400 crore.

The roads selected for the first phase include the stretches from AIIMS to Ashram and from Vikas Marg (Laxmi Nagar Chungi) to Karkarduma.

ALSO READ | Delhi records maximum crime cases among 19 metro cities

ALSO READ | Speed limit on Delhi's National Highway 9 revised to 70 kmph

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPMC Bank scam: Ex-director's police remand extended