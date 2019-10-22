Delhi roads to redesigned, landscaped: Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI All roads managed by the PWD will be redesigned in accordance with international standards.

The Delhi government will redesign and landscape all roads in the city managed by the Public Works Department, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The government has selected nine roads in the first phase, the chief minister said at a press conference.

He said all roads managed by the PWD will be redesigned in accordance with international standards. This will include landscaping and space for non-motorised vehicles and differently-abled persons.

The cost of the project, which will increase road efficiency, will be around Rs 400 crore.

The roads selected for the first phase include the stretches from AIIMS to Ashram and from Vikas Marg (Laxmi Nagar Chungi) to Karkarduma.

