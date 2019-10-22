Speed limit on Delhi's National Highway 9 revised to 70 kmph

Image Source : PTI IMAGE Speed limit on NH 9 revised to 70 kmph

The speed limit for the Millennium Park-Ghazipur Border stretch of National Highway 9 has been revised from 60 to 70 kilometre per hour, officials said, adding the maximum speed for all commercial vehicles, including auto-rickshaws, remains 40 kmph. The order comes days after the Delhi Traffic Police announced the withdrawal of 1.5 lakh challans issued to commuters for breaching the speed limit on the stretch.

The decision was taken as the speed limit for the stretch was wrongly written on a signboard put up by the Public Works Department.

According to the signboard, the speed limit for the stretch is 70 kmph, but the police had restricted it to 60 kmph.

According to an official letter, the concerned civic road agency shall erect the corresponding informatory signboards indicating the speed limits at all prominent locations on the road.

The revised speed limit came into force on October 16.

