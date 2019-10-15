Delhi traffic police to withdraw 1.5 lakh challans issued on National Highway 24

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Delhi traffic police to withdraw 1.5 lakh e-challans

Nearly one and a half lakh challans issued mostly to those who were found overspeeding on National Highway 24 between August and October 10 are set to be withdrawn, the Delhi traffic police have decided. However, there is no clarity on what will happen to the amount taken as fines. Commenting on the plan, a Joint Commissioner-level traffic police officer said, "Delhi Traffic Police is withdrawing about 1.5 lakh challans issued in two and a half months between August and October 10. Most of these were related to overspeeding on National Highway 24."

Another Delhi Traffic Police officer said, "In fact, these challans were issued on National Highway 24 between Nizamuddin bridge and Ghazipur, which is close to Delhi-UP border."

The reason behind taking the step is the PWD, which had put up a signboard of a speed limit of 70 km/hr while the challans were issued for speeding over 60 km/hr on the national highway, an officer said, adding the decision to withdraw challans was made after receiving a lot of complaints.

According to a police officer, the traffic police had asked the PWD to change the signboard showing 60 km/hr as the speed limit, but they did not do it. Now cameras have been set along the highway, that capture people with speed limit exceeding 70 km/hr, the police said.

Another reason for withdrawing the challans could be, according to a senior police officer, that some drivers had decided to approach the court with public interest litigation as they felt they did not do anything wrong and they are innocent.

