He taught us Bhagavad Gita, is that terrorism? Asks Kejriwal's daughter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter has hit out at the BJP for calling her father a "terrorist" ahead of the February 8 Assembly Elections. Harshita Kejriwal, 24, said BJP leaders' remarks were a "new low in politics" as she listed the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi in the last five years. "They say politics is dirty but it's a new low. Is it terrorism if health facilities are made free and brought to people? Is it terrorism if children are made educated? Is it terrorism if electricity and water supply are improved?” Chief Minister’s Daughter Harshita told news agency ANI.

BJP’s Delhi MP Parvesh Verma was the first leader to use the term for the Chief Minister during a public meeting. "We hear instances of Hindu women picked up by Muslim men... no action is taken as terrorists like Kejriwal are hidden everywhere. Should we fight with Pakistan terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorists like Kejriwal," Verma had said.

"My father has always been in social services. I still remember he used to wake us - my brother, mother, grandparents and I, up at 6 AM, make us read Bhagwad Gita and sing, 'Insaan se insaan ka ho bhaichara' song and teach us about it. Is this terrorism? Let them level allegations, let them bring 200 MPs and 11 Chief Ministers. Not only us, but two crore common people are also campaigning. They will show them on 11th February if they cast votes on the basis of allegations or the work done," she told ANI.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kejriwal's wife Sunita said, "I think people will give them (BJP leaders) a befitting reply. It's been 25 years since we are married. He (Arvind) has always told social service is his passion. Those who are saying even they know are lying... either they are under some sort of pressure or they lack an individual identity," she said.

"People are watching how allegations are being put on us. But they assure us that their vote will go only to 'jhaadu'. It is very disheartening to see that allegations are being put on a person who is working so hard," Sunita added.

Yesterday, Kejriwal had said he was "hurt" at being dubbed a terrorist "despite everything he had done" for Delhi.