Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the Mahila Samman Yojana ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Under this welfare scheme, the government will give Rs 1000 to women every month in Delhi. The former Delhi chief minister promised that after the Delhi Assembly elections this amount will be increased to Rs 2100 per month.