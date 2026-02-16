Arvind Kejriwal accuses Congress, SAD and BJP of pushing Punjab into drugs; urges voters to reject them

Moga:

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday mounted a sharp attack on the Congress, SAD and BJP, accusing previous governments of having "pushed Punjab into drugs" and urged the voters not to vote for these parties, warning that the state could slip back into a drug crisis.

Praising the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said strict action against drug smugglers had been launched and highlighted the ongoing anti-drug drive, Yudh Nashian Virudh.

To promote the campaign, the AAP government organised a state-level programme in Killi Chahlan village in Moga. The event was attended by Kejriwal, Chief Minister Mann, party leader Manish Sisodia, Punjab Cabinet ministers, MLAs, and other party functionaries.

SAD, BJP and Congress destroyed future of Punjab: Kejriwal

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal acknowledged the role of village defence committees in the government's fight against drugs and stressed the need to inform every family in villages about the parties he said were responsible for Punjab's drug problem. "When the Akali Dal, BJP, and Congress were in power, every family in Punjab was affected by drugs. They destroyed the youth, the families, and the future of Punjab," Kejriwal alleged.

He appealed to villagers to refrain from voting for these parties, cautioning that such a move could once again push Punjab into a situation where it "drowns" in drugs.

The Punjab assembly elections are scheduled for 2027.

Kejriwal said that for the first time, a government is taking decisive action against drug smugglers by sending them to jail, demolishing their illegal properties, and confiscating their assets.

The AAP leader said the manner in which Mann's government has pursued drug traffickers has dispelled fear among people, strengthened their trust in the police and the Aam Aadmi Party government, and encouraged public participation in the fight against drugs. "But the way Bhagwant Mann's government has run the campaign against drug traffickers, it has removed the fear from people's minds, and they have started trusting the police and the AAP government. People are actively participating in the war against drugs in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann's government launched a campaign against drug traffickers, which has increased people's trust in the police and AAP government," he added.

Punjab police seized 2,000 kg of drugs in 2025

Kejriwal noted that the anti-drug campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' began on March 1, 2025. He recalled that initially, people were hesitant to share information about drug smugglers out of fear for their families' safety.

"Last year, the Punjab police seized 2,000 kg of drugs, destroyed the properties of drug dealers, and arrested significant smugglers, which led to the people starting to believe that the AAP government is not scared of anything," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal announced the formation of village defence committees (VDCs) composed of retired teachers, ex-servicemen, youth, and sarpanchs (village heads). The VDCs will gather information on local drug activity while keeping the identities of informants confidential.

He encouraged the VDCs to take charge of making their villages drug-free, assuring them of the government's full support.

Additionally, Kejriwal mentioned that the Mann government is constructing sports stadiums in every village for the youth.

During his address, Chief Minister Mann also condemned previous administrations for exacerbating the drug problem in Punjab and confirmed that his government is actively pursuing an anti-drug campaign and taking strict action against drug smugglers.

