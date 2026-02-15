Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann pay obeisance at Rankeshwar Temple in Punjab's Sangrur

Sangrur:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir in Sangrur district of Punjab on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Manish Sisodia, a former Delhi deputy chief minister and senior AAP leader, was also present with Kejriwal and Mann on this occasion. They offered prayers at the temple, which is located in the Ranike village.

Kejriwal extends greetings on Mahashivratri

Kejriwal, a former chief minister of Delhi, shared a video of himself offering prayers at the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir on X (formerly Twitter). He also extended his greetings to the people on this occasion.

"On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I got the opportunity to participate in the 'puja' organized today at the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dhuri," the AAP supremo posted on X.

Mann extends greetings on Mahashivratri

Earlier in the day, Mann also extended Mahashivratri greetings to the people. "Heartfelt Mahashivratri wishes to you all. May Lord Shiva bless you all with boundless happiness and good health," the Punjab chief minister said on X.

He also shared photos of himself and Kejriwal offering prayers at the Shri Rankeshwar Mahadev Shiv Mandir, stating that the two leaders had prayed for the country's prosperity, peace, and communal harmony.

"Today, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, National Convener Arvind Kejriwal ji and Punjab In-charge Manish Sisodia ji, along with me, bowed our heads at Shri Rankeshwar Temple located in Ranike village of Dhuri constituency and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva ji. We prayed for the prosperity, peace, and brotherhood of the country. May Lord Shiva ji maintain his grace on everyone," he said.