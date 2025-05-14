Arunachal was, is, and will remain integral part of India: New Delhi rejects China's attempts to rename places New Delhi's reaction came in response to Beijing announcing Chinese names for some places in Arunachal Pradesh, which the neighbouring country claims as the southern part of Tibet.

New Delhi:

India on Wednesday firmly rejected China's move to rename certain places in Arunachal Pradesh, calling the attempt "preposterous" and asserting that such actions cannot change the "undeniable" fact that the state "was, is, and will always remain" an integral part of India.

New Delhi's response came after Beijing released a list of Chinese names for several locations in Arunachal Pradesh, a region it claims as part of southern Tibet.

'Arunachal was, is, and will remain an integral part of India'

In response to media queries on renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh by China, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh."



"Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

