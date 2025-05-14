What is 'Operation Keller' launched by Indian Army in J-K after the success of Operation Sindoor? Explained Operation Keller is a recent counter-terrorism mission launched by the Indian Army in the Keller forest area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation followed precise intelligence inputs about the presence of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists hiding in the Shoekal Keller region.

New Delhi:

In a major blow to terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in a high-stakes encounter in the dense Keller forest area of Shopian district on Tuesday (May 13). The mission, codenamed "Operation Keller", was launched following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of heavily armed terrorists in the Shoekal Keller region.

The operation was spearheaded by units of the Rashtriya Rifles, who acted promptly on precise intelligence. As the forces moved in and initiated a cordon and search operation, they were met with intense gunfire from terrorists which led to a fierce firefight in the thickly forested terrain. After a tense and prolonged exchange of fire, all three terrorists were neutralised and security forces later recovered their bodies from deep within the forest vegetation.

Those killed in the encounter were identified as Hussain Thokar, a local from Anantnag, and two others believed to be Pakistani terrorists — Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai, and Hasim Musa, alias Suleiman. All three were associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit and were involved in multiple terror-related activities in the region. Operation Keller comes on the heels of 'Operation Sindoor' a major strike launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The success of Operation Keller further bolsters India's ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the Valley.

About Lashkar-e-Taiba

Lashkar-e-Taiba, formed in the late 1980s as the militant wing of Markaz-ud-Dawa-wal-Irshad, follows an extremist ideology influenced by the Wahhabi school of Sunni Islam. Initially focused on destabilising Jammu and Kashmir, LeT has since broadened its agenda to spread its operations across India, advocating for Islamic rule over the entire subcontinent. Recognised as one of the most dangerous and active terror outfits in South Asia, Lashkar-e-Taiba has been designated a terrorist organisation by India, the United Nations, and several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in J-K and India's response

It should be noted here that Jammu and Kashmir has stood at the forefront of India's battle against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Since the late 1980s, cross-border infiltration, armed militancy, and radicalisation fueled by Pakistan-based terror outfits have posed a sustained threat to peace and stability in the region. In response, the Indian Armed Forces have evolved into a resolute, intelligence-driven, and tactically superior force that has repeatedly thwarted attempts to destabilise the Valley.

Pakistan's strategy has relied heavily on proxy warfare -- training, arming, and infiltrating terrorists across the Line of Control (LoC). Groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and others have found safe havens in Pakistan, operating with impunity under the patronage of its government, military and intelligence agencies. Their objectives have ranged from inciting local unrest to orchestrating major attacks on civilians, armed forces, and critical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, India's counter-terrorism strategy has witnessed a major transformation over the years. From conventional army operations in the 1990s to today's surgical strikes, precision-based intelligence operations, and the use of modern surveillance, the Indian Armed Forces have relentlessly adapted to the changing face of terrorism.

ALSO READ: Operation Keller: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian