PM Modi to chair key Cabinet, CCS meetings today, post-Operation Sindoor strategy likely on agenda

In the wake of the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair key meetings of the Union Cabinet and the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday. As per the information, the Cabinet meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 am, followed by the high-stakes CCS meet.

This marks the first such strategic discussion since the ceasefire and comes at a critical time when the security situation remains tense following the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian Armed Forces' precise counter-attack "Operation Sindoor." According to sources, today's CCS meeting may include major decisions on India's post-Operation Sindoor roadmap, the ongoing investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack, and a review of border security in the wake of the ceasefire.

High-level participation and possible decisions

While the Cabinet meeting will include all Union Ministers, the CCS meet will see the participation of PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. As per reports, top officials from the Defence, Home, and External Affairs ministries will present updates, and key decisions are likely to be taken based on fresh intelligence inputs.

Third CCS meeting since Pahalgam attack

It is to be noted here that this will be the third CCS meeting since the gruesome terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed lives of 26 innocent civilians. The first CCS meeting on April 23 resulted in a pledge for strong action against those responsible. The second meeting, held on April 30 at the PM’s residence, focused on Jammu and Kashmir’s security review, leading to a bold military response — Operation Sindoor, a joint action by the Army, Navy, and Air Force to neutralize terrorist infrastructure and send a stern warning to Pakistan.

Ceasefire conditions and forward strategy

Today's CCS discussions are expected to delve into the current conditions along the LoC and IB following the ceasefire, potential future threats, and India’s next diplomatic or military steps. Top military officials, including the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and heads of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, are also likely to attend.

