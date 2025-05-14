Yogi Adityanath leads 'Tiranga Yatra' in Lucknow, hails PM Modi and forces for Operation Sindoor | WATCH Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also strongly condemned the silence of Pakistan and its terror sympathisers following the gruesome attack in Pahalgam. The Tiranga Yatra was organised to honour the valour of the Indian armed forces that successfully launched "Operation Sindoor".

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the "Bharat Shaurya Tiranga Yatra" in Lucknow on Wednesday. The rally, marked by energetic chants and a sea of waving national flags, began from the CM's official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg and proceeded up to 1090 Chauraha. The yatra was organised to honour the valour of the Indian armed forces that successfully launched "Operation Sindoor" in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians on April 22.

Addressing a gathering at the event, CM Yogi extended heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the success of "Operation Sindoor". The UP Chief Minister also strongly condemned the silence of Pakistan and its terror sympathisers following the gruesome attack in Pahalgam. "The supporters and masterminds of terrorism remained silent on the Pahalgam attack, but the Indian Army gave a resounding reply from Day 1 of Operation Sindoor," he said.

Praising the bravery ofthe Indian armed forces, Yogi added, "The operation sent a clear message to the world — we do not provoke anyone, but if provoked, we will not spare anyone." In a sharp warning to Pakistan, the Chief Minister said terrorism will eventually engulf Pakistan itself. "This is a path of destruction they have chosen, and it will only bring ruin to them," he added.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: