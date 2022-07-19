Arunachal Pradesh: One dead, 18 labourers engaged in road construction missing near India-China border

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE One dead, 18 labourers missing near India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh: At least one labourer was killed, while 18 others have gone missing near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district. According to the details, the labourers who were engaged in road construction in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district were missing for the last 14 days.

All 19 were missing since July 5 from the project site and the body of one labourer was found in a nearby river.

Bengia Nighee, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district said the body of one labourer was found in a small river named Furak river under Damin circle on Monday.

"A police team and the Circle officer of Damin have moved towards the site today morning. The labourers were engaged in a road construction work at Huri area under Damin circle," Bengia Nighee said.

The Damin circle area is located along the India-China border.

"Most of the missing labourers are from the Muslim community and they might have left the site on July 5 to celebrate Eid in their locality," Nighee said.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district further said that they have received the information about the missing labourers from the contractor of the road project.

He also said that an inquiry has been initiated.

(With inputs from ANI)

