Arunachal Pradesh: Army jawan missing from India-China border for 13 days

An Indian army soldier deployed on the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh has been missing for the last 13 days. Rana is a jawan in the 7th Garhwal Rifles and had been deployed at the Thakla post on the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. He is originally a resident of the Ukhimath in Rudraprayag district.

Army authorities informed Prakash Singh Rana's family about his disappearance via telephone. He has been missing since May 29. This has caused great anxiety to his family members in Dehradun.

His family includes his wife Mamata and two minor children Anuj (10) and a daughter Anamika (7) .

BJP MLA from Sahaspur, Sahdev Singh Pundir, met the jawan's family at their Sainik colony residence here on Friday to share their concern. "I have spoken to the Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt about it and he has assured me that something will be done," Pundir told PTI.

Pundir said details of the missing jawan have been sent to the Union Minister.

