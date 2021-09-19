4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit near Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 19-09-2021, 15:06:41 IST, Lat: 28.15 & Long: 96.10, Depth: 48 Km ,Location: 70km NW of Changlang, Arunachal Pradesh, India," tweeted NCS.
The quake occurred at a depth of 48 kilometres at 70 kilometres of north-west of Changlang.
