Arunachal Pradesh imposes stricter restrictions as 'double mutant' coronavirus detected in state

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Saturday imposed stricter restrictions, including the extension of curfew hours, after 'double mutant' coronavirus was detected in the state, an official said. As per the new decision taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, a curfew would be clamped from 3 pm to 5 am across the state and all shops and business establishments have been asked to down their shutters by 2 pm, Principal Secretary, Health, Dr Sharat Chauhan told reporters.

At present, a curfew is imposed from 6 pm to 5 am across the state.

He said government offices will function with 30 per cent Group C and Group D staff till 2 pm, while no curb has been imposed on employees belonging to Group A and Group B categories.

All restaurants and other eateries will operate till 2 pm every day, while the delivery of essential goods through e-commerce will continue for the entire day with strict adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

The new order will come into effect from 5 am on Sunday.

Several other restrictions, including the imposition of lockdown in Tawang and the extension of a similar measure in the Capital Complex region till May 31, will also be implemented.

"All public transport will be allowed to operate with 30 per cent passenger capacity, while auto-rickshaw will be permitted to carry only two persons at a time," he said.

Banks, ATMs, telecommunication and internet services would be allowed to operate, Chauhan said.

He further said a maximum of 10 people will be allowed for marriage, religious functions and funeral services.

"The 'double mutant' coronavirus spreads fast from individual to cluster for which extra precautions need to be taken. The government has decided to impose additional restrictions throughout the state to break the chain of the virus," Chauhan said.

Of the 25 randomly selected samples sent to laboratories, 'double mutant' coronavirus were found in six, he said.

Fifteen samples were sent to a laboratory in Kolkata and 10 to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) of the Indian Medical Council Research (IMCR) at Dibrugarh in Assam, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

