Army updates dress regulations, introduces new winter and combat uniform categories

New Delhi:

The Indian Army has updated its dress regulations by introducing a new winter dress category, designated as 3B. The category includes a winter jacket similar to those currently used by personnel in the Air Force and Navy. The jacket has now been formally incorporated into Army uniform regulations and will be worn primarily at peace stations. Personnel deployed in operational and field areas generally continue to wear combat uniforms as part of their daily duties.

As part of the revised regulations, the Army has also introduced two new categories under combat dress rules. The newly added Category 7A includes a T-shirt as part of the combat uniform, while Category 7B covers a winter combat jacket designed for use during colder weather conditions.

The changes are aimed at streamlining dress regulations and ensuring greater uniformity across different operational environments.

Winter ceremonial dress extended to officers

Another significant change relates to ceremonial winter uniforms. A new category, 1C, has been introduced for officers under the winter ceremonial dress regulations. Earlier, this winter ceremonial dress was authorised only for Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Ranks (ORs). With the latest revision, officers will also be permitted to wear the same category of ceremonial winter attire.

Part of uniform modernisation efforts

The latest additions reflect the Army's ongoing efforts to update and standardise its dress regulations. The revised categories provide clearer guidelines for winter, ceremonial and combat attire while ensuring that personnel are equipped with suitable clothing for different weather and duty conditions.

The new regulations are expected to be implemented across relevant Army formations and establishments in accordance with existing dress protocols.