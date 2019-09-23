Communication breakdown between terrorists in Valley: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Image Source : PTI Communication breakdown between terrorists in Valley, says Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said there is a communication breakdown between terrorists and their handlers in Kashmir Valley, adding there is no communication breakdown between people to people. Addressing the media in Chennai, the Army chief said Pakistan violates ceasefire to push terrorists into our territory.

"Pakistan violates ceasefire to push terrorists into our territory. We know how to deal with ceasefire violations," Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said.

"Our troops know how to position themselves and take action. We are alert and will ensure that maximum infiltration bids are foiled," he added.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat further said, "I feel the interpretation of Islam by some elements who possibly want to create disruption is being fed to a large number of people. I think it is important we have preachers who convey the correct meaning of Islam."

Earlier on September 12, Bipin Rawat had said the army is prepared for an operation to retrieve Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from the clutches of Pakistan if the government wants so.

Rawat was replying to a media query on Union Minister Jitendra Singh's statement who said that the next agenda of the government is retrieving PoK and making it a part of India.

"All actions are decided upon by the central government. Agencies working under the government have to act in accordance with its directions... the Army remains always prepared for any kind of action," Rawat told the media.

Earlier, Singh, who is Minister of State in PMO and also holds independent charge of the DONER ministry, had made the statement on PoK while talking about achievements of the Modi government after 100 days of its formation.

"Now, the next agenda is retrieving PoK and making it a part of India. It's not only me or my party's commitment, but it's a part of a resolution unanimously passed by Parliament in 1994 during Congress government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao," Singh had said in Jammu.

