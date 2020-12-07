Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: History, significance, funds collection. All you need to know

Image Source : PTI Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: History, significance, collection of funds

India has been observing December 7 as the Armed Forces Flag Day since 1949 to honour those soldiers who valiantly fought on the borders to safeguard the country's honour. The day is dedicated towards the collection of funds from people of India for the welfare of the Indian Armed Forces personnel. Over the years, it has become a tradition to commemorate this day as an honour to the soldiers, sailors and airmen of India.

History of Armed Forces Flag Day

On August 28, 1949, the government had set up a committee under the defence minister and had decided to observe a Flag Day annually on December 7. This came right after India had achieved independence and the welfare of the defence personnel had to be taken care of. The Armed Forces Flag Day was basically observed to distribute small flags to the general population and in return collect donations. Flag Day gains more significance as it highlights the responsibility of Indians to take care and work for the families and those dependent on our armed forces.

The government had constituted the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) for the welfare and rehabilitation of the ex-servicemen (ESM) community. There are more than 32 lakh ESM and around 60,000 are added every year due to superannuation.

Significance of Armed Forces Flag Day

The Flag day is a time for Indians to express their gratitude and appreciation to the military personnel of India and to acknowledge those who died in service to the country. The Armed Forces Flag Day is mainly observed to serve three basic purposes

Rehabilitation of battle casualties

Welfare of serving personnel and their families

Resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families

On the Flag Day, all three branches of the Indian armed forces - the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, arrange a variety of shows, carnivals, dramas and other entertainment programmes to showcase to the general public the efforts of their personnel to ensure national security. Small flags in red, deep blue and light blue colours, representing the three services, are distributed in return for donations.

Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

The original Flag Day Fund was set up in 1949, by the Defence Minister's committee. In 1993, the Defence Ministry of India had consolidated related welfare funds into a single Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Those funds include

Amalgamated Special Fund for war bereaved, war disabled and other ex-servicemen/serving personnel

Flag Day Fund

St Dunstan's (India) and Kendriya Sainik Board Fund

Indian Gorkha Ex-Servicemen's Welfare Fund

The fund collection is managed by the local arms of the Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), which is part of the Ministry of Defence. The collection is organised both by official and non-official means through voluntary organisations. Though welfare of the ex-servicemen and their dependents is the joint responsibility of the Central government and the governments of States and Union Territories (UTs), majority of the problems have to be resolved only by the states and UTs.

Like the Kendriya Sainik Board at the centre, the Rajya/Zila Sainik Boards are responsible for policy formulation and implementation of resettlement and welfare schemes for ex-servicemen, widows and their dependents residing in their respective states/UTs /districts. To assist the Central Government in this regard, there are 32 Rajya Sainik Boards and 392 Zila Sainik Boards in the country.

The Secretary KSB advises the Department of Sainik Welfare in the States /UTs on the policies for resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen, widows and seeks reports from the Director, Department Sainik Welfare/Secretary RSB and Zila Sainik Welfare Officer/Secretary ZSB, on the implementation of policies and success in resettling ex-servicemen, widows, disabled personnel invalidated out from the service and their dependents.

The Fund is operated by a Managing Committee presided over by the Defence Minister at the centre and by the executive heads of the governments in the states and union territories.

Armed Forces Flag Day: What the then PM Jawaharlal Nehru had said on December 7, 1954

"A few weeks ago, I visited Indo-China and saw our officers and men attached to the International Commission there. It gave me a thrill to see their smart bearing and the good work they were doing in that distant land. What pleased me still more was their general popularity with the people there. By their efficiency as well as their friendliness, they enhanced the reputation of India. Among them were people from all parts of India. They observed no provincial or other differences amongst themselves. I am sure my countrymen will be pleased to learn of them and would like to indicate their appreciation of these young men who serve our country both here and elsewhere so well. A way to indicate that appreciation is to contribute to the Flag Day Fund."

December to be celebrated as 'Gaurav Maah': Rajnath on Armed Forces Flag Day

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on has said the Centre, states and union territories will celebrate the current month of December as "Gaurav Maah” (pride month) to honour the contributions of the armed forces and their veterans to the nation. Singh has also appealed to people to contribute to a fund for the rehabilitation and welfare of next of kin of the soldiers who laid their lives in the line of duty or were rendered disabled.

