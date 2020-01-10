Friday, January 10, 2020
     
CAA Explained with Arif Mohammad Khan on Aap Ki Adalat. Full show on January 11

New Delhi Updated on: January 10, 2020 19:28 IST
Arif Mohammad Khan appears in Aap Ki Adalat, debunks myths

Arif Mohammad Khan appears in Aap Ki Adalat, debunks myths on NRC. Full show on January 11

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan appeared on India TV's popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Khan took on a volley of questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma during the hour-long episode.

Khan sought to debunk the myths surrounding the Citizenship Amendment Bill as he responded to Rajat Sharma's fiery questions. On many occasions, the government too has addressed the most common misconceptions and fears among people over the bill.

Arif Mohammad Khan also spoke on the passing of a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Kerala assembly recently. 

The full show will telecast at 10 pm on January 11. 

