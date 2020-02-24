Monday, February 24, 2020
     
  Anti-CAA violence in Delhi 'orchestrated' in view of Donald Trump's visit: Govt sources

Anti-CAA violence in Delhi 'orchestrated' in view of Donald Trump's visit: Govt sources

​The violence against the new Citizenship law in Delhi appears to have been orchestrated in view of the ongoing visit of US President Donald Trump, government sources told PTI. 

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2020 18:47 IST
Violence in Delhi.

Violence in Delhi.

The violence against the new Citizenship law in Delhi appears to have been orchestrated in view of the ongoing visit of US President Donald Trump, government sources told PTI. A head constable was killed on Monday and one DCP injured after a scuffle broke out between the CAA protesters and supporters. The deceased constable Ratan Lal was posted in ACP Gokulpuri.

Donald Trump is on a 36-hour trip to India with First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has imposed Section 144 at 10 locations in the North-east district in order to bring law and order under control. 

Earlier in the day, the protesters torched at least two houses in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where the clash occurred for the second consecutive day. 

