Another ragging incident emerges in Kerala amid outrage over Kottayam horror, three students held in Kannur

Amid massive outrage over a brutal ragging incident at the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam, another similar incident came to light in Kerala. According to the police, five students allegedly assaulted a junior for not respecting the seniors and not obeying their 'orders' on February 12. The incident took place at a government-aided Higher Secondary School in Kannur.

Three plus two students have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a junior student as part of ragging, said police on Saturday.

Kolavallur Police said they had registered a case on charges of assault against five students and three of them have been arrested.

The police invoked charges under Sections of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act after the school authorities filed a complaint.

The 17-year-old boy, a plus one student at the school, who sustained a fracture on his hand is currently under treatment.

The school authorities launched an inquiry into the incident and suspended the accused.

Kerala in shock over Kottayam ragging incident

Meanwhile, the principal and an assistant professor of the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam have been suspended in connection with the case of a brutal ragging incident in a students' hostel. The police arrested five students for the heinous crime.

The principal Sulekha AT, and assistant professor/assistant warden-in-charge of the students hostel Ajeesh P Mani of the college were suspended pending enquiry for allegedly failing to check ragging and effectively intervene in the matter, a statement issued by the Health Minister's office Friday late night said.

The housekeeper-cum-security of the hostel was also ordered to be removed immediately, it said.

The action has been taken following an inquiry conducted by the Director of Medical Education as per the instructions of Health Minister Veena George, the statement added.

The disturbing visuals of the brutal ragging of a junior student at the college surfaced on Thursday, showing the victim being tied to a cot and repeatedly pierced with a compass.

