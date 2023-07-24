Indian woman crosses border for love, goes to Pakistan to meet man she met on Facebook

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV After Seema Haider, a woman from India crossed the border and is now in Pakistan

Cross-border love story: Even as the Pakistani national Seema Haider remained in the discussion for illegally entering India through the Nepal border with her four children, another similar incident has come to the fore. Now, an Indian woman has crossed the border to meet her lover.

A married Indian woman from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district has travelled to Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet a man she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook, police said on Sunday.

Nasrullah and Anju became friends on Facebook

The woman, identified as Anju (34), had gone across the border leaving behind her two children and husband to meet the man named Nasrulla. Nasrullah, who works in the medical field and Anju became friends on Facebook a few months ago, ARY News reported.

After reaching Lahore, she called her husband (Arvind) and told him that she was in Lahore to meet a friend and will return to India in three-four days. But Arvind came to know via media that Anju had gone across the border to meet her lover. The couple has a 15-year-old girl and a five-year-old son.

Arvind further said that he had no idea that she had gone to meet a named Nasrullah in Pakistan. He said her passport was issued in 2020 as she wanted to apply for a job abroad. He said that before this she had never gone out of the city. She once had gone to Faridabad to meet her relative.

Reportedly, Anju had also bought a new SIM to go to Pakistan, whose number she had not even given to her husband.

Anju was married in 2007

According to the reports, was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. She reached Lahore three days ago and she is now in the Upper Dir district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Arvind has been working in Bhiwadi since 2005 and was married in 2007 to Anju. Anju is also employed at a private firm.

Anju was was initially in police custody but was released after her travel documents were verified. “She was allowed to go after all the travel documents were found to be in order. They were provided security to ensure no untoward incident takes place and which can bring a bad name to the country,” a source told news agency PTI.

Seema Haider story

Recently, Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019. Seema (30) and Sachin (22) are currently leaving in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida. According to the couple, Seema and Sachin Meena got in touch while playing PUBG in 2019 and a dramatic love story unfolded between the two living more than 1,300 km apart, in countries not too friendly to each other. Seema and Sachin live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

While Seema was arrested on July 4 for illegally entering India without a visa via Nepal with her four children and Sachin was put behind bars for sheltering the illegal immigrants. At present, the police and investigative agencies are investigating Seema. It was earlier reported that the security agencies were planning to send Seema back to Pakistan soon, but later it became clear that she will be in India till the investigation is completed.

However, unlike Seema who entered India without a visa via Nepal with her four children all aged below seven years, Anju has travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border.

