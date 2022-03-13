Sunday, March 13, 2022
     
Five, including 6-month-old baby of Andhra family killed in road mishap

Five of a family, including a six-month-old baby, were killed and one person seriously injured, when the car in which they were traveling hit a culvert on a national highway in Krishna district on Sunday morning, police said.

The car slammed into the culvert when the driver who was drowsy lost control of the vehicle, police said.

According to Jaggaiahpet Circle Inspector P Chandrasekhar, the occupants of the car were residents of Hyderabad and were on their way to Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district to attend a function.

The car driver, identified as K Joshi, was injured in the mishap and was admitted to the Vijayawada Government Hospital and his condition was said to be critical.

Vastavai police registered a case and investigation is underway and the bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem. 

