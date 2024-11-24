Andhra Pradesh: Seven die as bus, auto collides in Anantapur district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Andhra Pradesh: Seven die in bus-auto collision.

Andhra Pradesh: As many as seven people have died while four others were critically injured after an RTC bus collided with an auto carrying agricultural labourers near Thalagaspalle in Garldinne Mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district, the police said.

According to the police, 12 agricultural labourers from Nellutla village in Kuttluru Mandal were travelling in an auto to work in Garldinne. On their way back, the RTC bus, coming from the opposite direction, collided with their vehicle. Among the deceased, two died on the spot.

The remaining injured are being treated at the Anantapur Government Hospital. Upon receiving the information, District SP Jagadeesh and DSP Venkateswarulu inspected the accident site. Police have taken the RTC bus driver into custody for further investigation.

CM Chandrababu Naidu expresses grief

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed profound shock over the incident. He announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased and also directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.