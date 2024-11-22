Rajasthan: Man comes back to life after being declared dead in Jhunjhunu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man dead came back alive

A bizarre incident has come to light in Jhunjhunu city, Rajasthan, where a man, who was declared dead by doctors, was reportedly revived after being placed on a funeral pyre. The incident has left everyone astonished, with authorities launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusual event.

The incident

According to reports, 45-year-old Rohitash, a mute and deaf orphan residing at the Baghad Maa Seva Sansthan shelter in Jhunjhunu, fell critically ill on Thursday afternoon. His condition rapidly worsened, and he was rushed to the BDK Hospital’s emergency ward. After the initial examination, doctors at the hospital declared him dead and sent his body to the morgue.

Rohitash's body was placed in the morgue’s freezer, where it remained for approximately two to two and a half hours. Following the completion of formalities, the body was handed over to the officials of Maa Seva Sansthan for final rites. The body was transported to a cremation ground near Panchdev Temple, where preparations for the funeral began.

The miraculous revival

As the body was being placed on the funeral pyre, an unbelievable event occurred. Witnesses reported seeing movement in the body and noticing that his chest had started rising and falling—signifying that he was breathing. Shocked and frightened, the people at the scene immediately called for an ambulance. Rohitash was rushed back to BDK Hospital, where doctors confirmed that he was alive, though in critical condition. He was admitted to the ICU, and his health has since stabilised.

Authorities’ response

The news of this miraculous revival has sent shockwaves through the community. District Collector Ramavtar Meena, upon hearing of the incident, instructed an immediate investigation into the matter. He has sought a report from the postmortem officer (PMO), and the secretary of the medical department has been informed of the case. Tehsildar Mahendra Mund, along with Deputy Director of the Social Justice Department Pawan Poonia, visited the hospital to assess the situation. A meeting of doctors, led by PMO Dr. Sandeep Pachar, was convened to discuss the incident.

Meanwhile, the local police have launched a formal inquiry into the case. Baghad Police Station Officer Hemraj Meena mentioned an investigation underway, though no conclusions have been drawn.

This strange and mysterious incident has raised numerous questions about the accuracy of medical declarations of death and has left the residents of Jhunjhunu in disbelief. As investigations continue, many await answers about how such a rare and miraculous event could occur.