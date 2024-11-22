Three dead, nine hospitalised in gas leak at fertiliser plant in Maharashtra's Sangli

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident, at least three people died, and nine others were hospitalized following a gas leak caused by a reactor blast at a fertiliser plant in Maharashtra's Sangli district. According to the information released, the incident occurred at 6:30 PM on Thursday, October 21, at the Myanmar Chemical Company in Shalgaon MIDC, Kadegaon tehsil, wherein the reactor blast released chemical fumes.

The police reported that 12 individuals working in the unit were affected due to the incident and rushed to the hospital. However, three workers, including two women, tragically lost their lives.

"Due to the gas leak, 12 people in the unit were affected and taken to the hospital. Among them, two women workers and a security guard have died, while nine others are undergoing treatment," Senior Inspector of Kadegaon police station Sangram Shewale said.

Significantly, it is pertinent to note that the officials investigating the incident suspect that the leaked gas was ammonia, which caused widespread harm. The officials mentioned, seven of the injured individuals have been admitted to Sahyadri Hospital in Karad, with five of them in the ICU.

Moreover, the authorities also released information over the identities of the deceased. It stated of the two women died in the incident, one has been identified as Suchita Uthale (50) from Yetgaon in Sangli district and other Neelam Rethrekar (26) from Masur in Satara district.



(With inputs from PTI)