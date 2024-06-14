Friday, June 14, 2024
     
  4. Andhra portfolio allocation: CM Naidu keeps Law and Order, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj | List

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s cabinet is a mix of 17 freshers and eight experienced ministers, including him. Out of 24 ministers who took oath in Andhra Pradesh, 17 are first-timers, three are women, eight are from backward class communities, one Muslim, two from SC and one from ST among others.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Amravati Updated on: June 14, 2024 15:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh portfolio allocation, Chandrababu Naidu
Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra portfolio allocation: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (June 14) allocated the portfolios of the new minister. According to the Andhra Pradesh ministers' portfolios list, Naidu has kept Law and Order with him, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was allocated the Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology ministry, whereas, CM Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was given the responsibility of HRD, IT Electronics & Communication.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, marking his fourth term in office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Along with Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, the TDP chief's son, also took the oath near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. 

 Check full list here

S. No Name of Minister Ministry split 
1. N Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister)

GAD, Law and Order, Public Enterprises, and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers
2. Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister) 

Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology 
3. Nara Lokesh 

Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communication, RTG 
4. Kinjarapu Atchannaidu 

Agriculture,  Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development and Fisheries 
5. Kollu Ravindra 

Mines and Geology, Excise 
6. Nadendla Manohar

 Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs 
7. Ponguru Narayana  Municipal Administration and Urban Development 
8. Anitha Vangalapudi  Home Affairs and Disaster Management 
9. Satya Kumar Yadav  Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education 
10. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu Water Resources Development 
11. Nasyam Mohammed Farook 

Law and Justice, Minority Welfare 
12. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy   Endowments 
13. Payyavula Keshav 

Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative 
14. Anagani Satya Prasad  Revenue, Registration and Stamps
15. Kolusu Partha Sarathy Housing, l&PR 
16. Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy  Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer
17. Gottipati Ravi Kumar  Energy 
18 Kandula Durgesh  Tourism, Culture and Cinematography
19. Gummadi Sandhyarani  Women & Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare 
20. BC Janadhan Reddy 

Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments 
21. TG Bharath 

Industries & Commerce, Food processing 
22. S Savitha  BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles 
23. Vasamsetti Subash  Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services 
24. Kondapalli Srinivas  MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations 
25. Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy   Transport; Youth & Sports 

The TDP stormed into power in alliance with the JSP and BJP by winning 164 seats in the 175-strong Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The Naidu-led TDP won 135 seats on its own while the JSP won 21 and the BJP 8. The TDP got 1,53,84,576 votes with a vote share of 45.60 per cent. The incumbent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan Mohan Reddy was decimated to just 11 seats in the Assembly. The YSRCP garnered 1,32,84,134 votes in the state with a vote share of 39.37 per cent. 

Also Read: Chandrababu Naidu assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh CM amid rousing reception

Also Read: Watch: PM Modi-Chandrababu Naidu display bonhomie at Andhra Pradesh oath-taking ceremony

 

 

