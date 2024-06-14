Andhra portfolio allocation: CM Naidu keeps Law and Order, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan gets Panchayati Raj | List

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra portfolio allocation: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday (June 14) allocated the portfolios of the new minister. According to the Andhra Pradesh ministers' portfolios list, Naidu has kept Law and Order with him, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was allocated the Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest, Science & Technology ministry, whereas, CM Naidu's son Nara Lokesh was given the responsibility of HRD, IT Electronics & Communication.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Naidu on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, marking his fourth term in office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Along with Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, the TDP chief's son, also took the oath near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Check full list here

S. No Name of Minister Ministry split 1. N Chandrababu Naidu (Chief Minister) GAD, Law and Order, Public Enterprises, and all other portfolios not allocated to ministers 2. Konidala Pawan Kalyan (Deputy Chief Minister) Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, Environment, Forest, Science and Technology 3. Nara Lokesh Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communication, RTG 4. Kinjarapu Atchannaidu Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy development and Fisheries 5. Kollu Ravindra Mines and Geology, Excise 6. Nadendla Manohar Food and Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs 7. Ponguru Narayana Municipal Administration and Urban Development 8. Anitha Vangalapudi Home Affairs and Disaster Management 9. Satya Kumar Yadav Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education 10. Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu Water Resources Development 11. Nasyam Mohammed Farook Law and Justice, Minority Welfare 12. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy Endowments 13. Payyavula Keshav Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes and Legislative 14. Anagani Satya Prasad Revenue, Registration and Stamps 15. Kolusu Partha Sarathy Housing, l&PR 16. Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy Social Welfare; Disabled and Senior Citizen Welfare; Sachivalayam & Village Volunteer 17. Gottipati Ravi Kumar Energy 18 Kandula Durgesh Tourism, Culture and Cinematography 19. Gummadi Sandhyarani Women & Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare 20. BC Janadhan Reddy Roads and Buildings, Infrastructure and Investments 21. TG Bharath Industries & Commerce, Food processing 22. S Savitha BC Welfare; Economically Weaker Sections Welfare; Handlooms & Textiles 23. Vasamsetti Subash Labour, Factories, Boilers & Insurance Medical Services 24. Kondapalli Srinivas MSME; SERP; NRI empowerment & relations 25. Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy Transport; Youth & Sports

The TDP stormed into power in alliance with the JSP and BJP by winning 164 seats in the 175-strong Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The Naidu-led TDP won 135 seats on its own while the JSP won 21 and the BJP 8. The TDP got 1,53,84,576 votes with a vote share of 45.60 per cent. The incumbent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan Mohan Reddy was decimated to just 11 seats in the Assembly. The YSRCP garnered 1,32,84,134 votes in the state with a vote share of 39.37 per cent.

