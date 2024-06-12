Watch: PM Modi-Chandrababu Naidu display bonhomie at Andhra Pradesh oath-taking ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi hugs Chandrababu Naidu moment after he takes oath as Andhra CM

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth term in Vijayawada on Wednesday. Ally Janasena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan, Naidu's son of Chandrababu Naidu took oath as minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda and several other leaders and prominent personalities were present at the ceremony. The oath-taking ceremony witnessed an adorable moment when PM Modi gave a tight hug to his Naidu, congratulating him for his fourth stint as Andhra CM. The duo displayed their bonhomie on the stage as their supporters cheered the moment shared by the two political stalwarts. NDA's TDP is a key constituent in the NDA government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, former Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu, Ex Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and superstars Rajnikanth and Chiranjeevi were also present AP Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath to the CM and Ministers.

In the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly, the cabinet can have 26 ministers, including the chief minister. Earlier, in separate meetings on Tuesday, the Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Naidu as their leader.

Addressing the legislators, Naidu asserted that he is committed to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of the state.

"With all your cooperation, I am swearing in (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony,” Naidu said, adding he had sought cooperation from the Union government for Andhra Pradesh's development and it was "assured".

