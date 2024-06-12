Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in Andhra Pradesh: List of TDP, Jana Sena, BJP ministers who took oath today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrababu Naidu with PM Modi and Pawan Kalyan

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, marking his fourth term in the office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Chirag Paswan, Ramdas Athawale, Anupriya Patel, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and several other leaders attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Along with Naidu, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh, the TDP chief' son, also took the oath near Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. According to sources, Pawan Kalyan has been offered the Deputy Chief Minister's post in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet. The Jana Sena Party is being offered three Cabinet berths and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just one.

The TDP stormed into power in alliance with the JSP and BJP by winning 164 seats in the 175-strong Andhra Pradesh Assembly. The Naidu-led TDP won 135 seats on its own while the JSP won 21 and the BJP 8. The TDP got 1,53,84,576 votes with a vote share of 45.60 per cent. The incumbent Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) led by Jagan Mohan Reddy was decimated to just 11 seats in the Assembly. The YSRCP garnered 1,32,84,134 votes in the state with a vote share of 39.37 per cent.

In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the YSRCP won 151 seats and the TDP could garner just 23 seats.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST OF ANDHRA PRADESH CABINET MINISTERS