Andhra CM Swearing-in LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu to take oath for fourth term today, PM Modi, Shah to attend

Andhra Pradesh CM swearing-in LIVE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term on Wednesday in Vijayawada. The swearing-in will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda among others. Naidu holds the record of longest continuous term as Andhra CM's for 8 years and 256 days. Amit Shah and JP Nadda have already arrived for the oath taking. They were received by Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, among others. Later, Shah and others proceeded to Naidu’s residence at Undavalli.