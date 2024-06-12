Wednesday, June 12, 2024
     
  4. Andhra CM Swearing-in LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu to take oath for fourth term today, PM Modi, Shah to attend
Andhra CM Swearing-in LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu to take oath for fourth term today, PM Modi, Shah to attend

In 2014, Naidu emerged as the first chief minister of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and served it until 2019. He lost the 2019 polls to remain an opposition leader until 2024.

Reported By : T Raghavan Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: June 12, 2024 8:59 IST
TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.
Image Source : PTI TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh CM swearing-in LIVE: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is set to be sworn in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term on Wednesday in Vijayawada. The swearing-in will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda among others. Naidu holds the record of longest continuous term as Andhra CM's for 8 years and 256 days. Amit Shah and JP Nadda have already arrived for the oath taking. They were received by Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, among others. Later, Shah and others proceeded to Naidu’s residence at Undavalli.

Live updates :Chandrababu Naidu Oath Taking

  • Jun 12, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    PM Modi's schedule for Naidu's oath taking

    According to the tentative schedule, an official said PM Modi is expected to reach the venue by 10.55 am to participate in the swearing-in ceremony from 11 am to 12.30 pm. Thereafter, the PM is expected to return to the airport at 12.40 pm and take off for Bhubaneswar at 12.45 pm.

  • Jun 12, 2024 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Preparations underway at Kesarapalli IT Park for Naidu's swearing-in

    Preparations underway at Gannavaram Mandal, Kesarapalli IT Park for the swearing-in ceremony of TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh CM-designate N Chandrababu Naidu. 

    PM Modi, Union HM Amit Shah, Union Minister and BJP president JP Nadda along with other leaders will participate in the oath-taking ceremony.

  • Jun 12, 2024 8:14 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    24 leaders from TDP, JSP and BJP expected to take oath as ministers in Andhra govt

    List of 24 leaders from TDP, JSP and BJP who are expected to take oath as ministers in CM-designate Chandrababu Naidu's Cabinet

    1. Konidela Pawan Kalyan (JSP)
    2. Kinjarapu Achchennaidu  
    3. Kollu Ravindra
    4. Nadendla Manohar (JSP)
    5. P. Narayana
    6. Vangalapudi Anita
    7. Satyakumar Yadav (BJP)
    8. Nimmala Ramanaidu
    9. N. M. D. Farooq
    10. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy
    11. Payyavula Keshav
    12. Agani Sathyaprasad
    13. Kolusu Parthasaradhi
    14. Dola Balaveeranjaneyaswamy
    15. Gottipati Ravi
    16. Kandula Durgesh (JSP)
    17. Gummadi Sandhyarani
    18. BC Janarthan Reddy
    19. TG Bharat
    20. S. Savita
    21. Vasamshetty Subhash
    22. Kondapalli Srinivas
    23. Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy
    24. Nara Lokesh
  • Jun 12, 2024 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Naidu's swearing-in at 11:27 AM

    The TDP chief is scheduled to take oath at 11.27 am near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada. Addressing the legislators, Chandrababu Naidu asserted that he is committed to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    TDP, NDA allies stake claim to form government in Andhra Pradesh

    Leaders of the NDA comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena stake claim to form the government in Andhra Pradesh after the alliance registered a landslide victory.

     

  • Jun 12, 2024 7:37 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Chandrababu Naidu will become Andhra Pradesh CM for the fourth time today

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu was elected as MLA for the first time when he was 28. Naidu became a minister at the age of 30. He became Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister for the first time at the age of 45.

    Now at 74, Naidu will take oath as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh for the fourth time.

