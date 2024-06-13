Chandrababu Naidu assumes charge as Andhra Pradesh CM amid rousing reception

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu assumes office: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assumed charge of his office on Thursday at the state secretariat. Naidu, along with his family members, overnight in Tirupati and visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in the morning.

Naidu was sworn in as chief minister with grandeur, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several dignitaries on Wednesday morning. Naidu will be signing files pertaining to poll promises and, as part of that, he will sign a file for teachers' recruitment tomorrow, He will also sign a file “abolishing “ the Land Titling Act” that the previous YSR Congress government tried to implement, the sources said.

Furthermore, Naidu is expected to sign a file paving the way for enhancing social pension for beneficiaries to Rs 4,000 per month from the existing Rs 3000. He will also clear files pertaining to undertaking skill census in the state and setting up 'Anna canteens', they said.

Soon after assuming office, Naidu said, " They (former state govt) commercialised Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). Prasadam should be of good quality, rates shouldn't be increased and tickets for 'Darshan' should not be sold in the black market. They turned this religious place into the centre of Marijuana, liquor and non-vegetarian food. Cleansing will start from TTD." As the CM entered the secretariat, accompanied by his wife N Bhuvaneswari, Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad and other officials accorded him a rousing reception.

Naidu’s cabinet is a mix of 17 freshers and eight experienced ministers, including him. Out of 24 ministers who took oath of office on Wednesday in Andhra Pradesh, 17 are first-timers, three are women, eight are from backward class (BC) communities, one a Muslim, two from Scheduled Castes (SC) and one from Scheduled Tribes among others. Besides Naidu, 20 ministers belong to the TDP, three from Janasena and one from BJP took oath.

