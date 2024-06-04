Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results: TDP-BJP-JSP alliance sweeps state in trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results

In the latest trends for the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading with 116 seats. This strong performance marked a significant achievement for the party. The TDP-BJP-JSP alliance is showcasing a sweeping victory. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) is leading in 15 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 6 seats.

YSRCP lags behind

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is trailing with 22 seats, highlighting a tough contest for the ruling party. These early trends indicated a decisive lead for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, potentially reshaping the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is leading in 14 Lok Sabha seats, while the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) trails with 4 seats as counting for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections begins. The elections, held alongside state Assembly polls on May 13, saw a substantial voter turnout of 80.66%, reflecting high engagement among the electorate.

Political campaigns and alliances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's involvement, including a meeting with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, highlighted the significance of these elections. The NDA coalition, comprising the TDP, BJP, and Jana Sena Party, focused on job creation and critiqued the state's governance. The YSRCP, contesting all 25 seats, emphasized its welfare measures over the past five years, despite incidents of violence on polling day.

Election day incidents

The Election Commission deployed over 1.06 lakh security personnel to ensure smooth polling. However, disruptions and violence, including abductions and physical altercations, marred the process in several constituencies.

Exit poll predictions

Exit polls conducted on June 1 predicted a significant victory for the NDA, forecasting it to win between 19 and 25 seats, while the YSRCP was expected to secure up to 8 seats. Current results align with these predictions, indicating strong performance by the TDP.

Key constituencies and turnout

Key constituencies to watch include Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kadapa. Andhra Pradesh registered a record turnout of 81.86%, surpassing the 79.68% from the 2019 elections. Rural areas outperformed urban segments, and there was a notable surge in female voter participation.

Political statements

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, thanked voters for their participation despite high temperatures. TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described the May 13 elections as historic, highlighting voter enthusiasm and awareness.

Also read | Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: List of constituency-wise leading candidates and parties