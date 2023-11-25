Andhra Pradesh government to begin comprehensive caste census on December 9

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister C Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna

Caste census: A comprehensive caste census to enumerate all castes will begin on December 9, said Andhra Pradesh Minister C Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna on Friday.

Information and Public Relations Minister said that the caste census is a major goal of the YSRCP government "It is important to have a caste census to transform the living standards of people," he added.

'No census in India post-independence'

The minister highlighted that there hasn't been a caste census in India post-independence but only a population census. He mentioned that the government is currently seeking opinions from representatives of various castes across the state, as per an official press release.

He expressed confidence that the state would conduct the caste census in a fair and comprehensive manner. Krishna further said that Andhra Pradesh's enumeration exercise would serve as a role model for the rest of the country.

The minister further asserted that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is known for promoting social justice and claimed that opposition parties are shivering at the mere prospect of a caste census.

Though initially the caste census was announced to cover the 139 Backward Classes (BC) communities, now its scope includes all castes in Andhra Pradesh, the release said.

