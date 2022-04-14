Follow us on Image Source : ANI Andhra Pradesh: 6 dead, 12 injured in massive fire due to chemical leak at factory

The blaze was reported from a factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru

The fire was reported late on Wednesday

As many as six people were killed, while 12 others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh. According to the details, the blaze was reported from a factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru late on Wednesday.

Commenting on the incident, Eluru SP Rahul Dev Sharma said the blaze was reported due to a leakage of nitric acid, monomethyl at the factory.

