Andhra Pradesh: Bomb threat to multiple courts in Anantapur district, premises evacuated

New Delhi:

Bomb threats were reported at several courts in Anantapur district on Tuesday, prompting a swift security response and temporary disruption of proceedings.

Police teams rushed to court complexes in Dharmavaram, Uravakonda and Guntakal after receiving information about the threats. Senior officers supervised extensive inspections of the premises, while bomb disposal squads and sniffer dog units were deployed to carry out thorough checks.

As a precautionary measure, court proceedings were briefly halted and lawyers, court staff and litigants were asked to step outside the buildings. Many advocates were seen leaving the court complexes while the inspections were underway.

Officials said that security protocols were immediately activated to ensure the safety of all present. Further details were awaited as the police continued their verification and investigation into the source of the threats.