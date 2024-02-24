Andhra Pradesh Assembly election: TDP-JSP announce first list of 118 candidates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections 2024: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Saturday announced its first list of 94 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

TDP, led by former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will be contesting the forthcoming polls in alliance with the Jana Sena Party (JSP). The state has a total of 175 seats.

In the first list, the TDP-JSP have declared 118 candidates out of which 94 are of the Chandrababu Naidu's party while remaining 24 are of JSP.

Notably, out of 94 on TDP’s list, 23 newcomers have been entrusted with the responsibility to contest. The names of 24 JSP candidates will be announced soon.

The Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held along with Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission is working towards ensuring more than 83 percent polling in the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena.

As part of this goal, the CEO noted that several programmes are being undertaken to educate voters on the importance of exercising their franchise.

"During 2019 polls, the state recorded an average polling percentage of 79.77 while the national average was 69 percent," said Meena in a press release.

Meanwhile, an Election Commission team from New Delhi arrived to evaluate Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programmes in Andhra Pradesh.

Meena called on the team, and observed that SVEEP programmes are being undertaken to ensure a polling percentage greater than 83.

He highlighted that extensive SVEEP programmes are being executed in the districts to enlighten every citizen and voter on the election process and make them stakeholders in the forthcoming polls.

ALSO READ | AAP-Congress announce seat-sharing for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Goa and Chandigarh. Details