Andhra Pradesh: 14 injured in explosion at illegal firecracker factory operating in residential building

At least fourteen people were injured after an explosion in a residential building in Ravulacheruvu, Amalapuram town, Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

According to police, the blast occurred in a residential building in Ambedkar Konaseema district on Monday, where firecrackers were being manufactured illegally.

The intensity of the blast was so high that the two-story building was severely damaged.

"An explosion occurred in a residential building in Ravulacheruvu, Amalapuram town while firecrackers were being manufactured inside illegally. 14 people sustained injuries and were rushed to the Amalapuram Area Hospital. The two-storey building suffered severe damages," said Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema District SP, B. Krishna Rao.

Locals took injured people to the Amalapuram Area Hospital. The condition of one injured is said to be critical.

Police personnel from the Amalapuram Town Police station rushed to the site and initiated a probe into the explosion. Local MLA Aythabattula Ananda Rao also reached the explosion site.

The police said the cause of the blast has not been yet ascertained.

(With ANI inputs)

